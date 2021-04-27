Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting five COVID-related deaths Tuesday and 425 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County has 13 new cases.

The state has passed 60,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic. The CDC says nearly 484,000 Maine residents, or 55% of the population age 16 and older, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the New York Times, Maine leads the country in the percentage of people vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases: 60,430

Deaths: 777

Hospitalizations: 1,829

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,643 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County. There have been 68 people hospitalized from the virus.

