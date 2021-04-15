Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

For the third day in a row, the Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting over 500 new coronavirus infections. Thursday's report includes one more COVID-related death and 579 new cases in the state. Maine's seven-day rolling average is now over 400 per day, the highest since late January. Aroostook County is reporting nine new cases today and 70 in the past seven days.

So far, over 404,000 Maine residents have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That amounts to nearly 36% of the population age 16 and older. That's about halfway to herd immunity that experts say is needed to curb the community spread of the virus.

Total Cases: 55,953

Deaths: 758

Hospitalizations: 1,751

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,531. There have been 45 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 66 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.