Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The seven cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

an individual 90 and over.

All seven cases are under investigation.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under; and

an individual 50-59.

All three cases are contacts of a previously known case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,662. Since yesterday, four people have recovered for a total of 1,463 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 168. Fourteen patients are hospitalized including eight in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 387 tests were conducted for a total of 261,297.

Vaccination clinics

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held in pharmacies and by the regional health authorities, Vitalité Health Network and Horizon Health Network, across the province this week.

Individuals 75 and over can book appointments at either a pharmacy or at a regional health authority clinic. Information on other currently eligible groups is available online.

In addition, AstraZeneca vaccination clinics organized by Vitalité Health Network in Edmundston on April 6 and April 7 are open for registration. Individuals 55 and over can book appointments online or by phone at 1-833-437-1424. Eligible residents are advised not to contact a pharmacy to book an appointment at these Vitalité-led clinics.

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to book a vaccine appointment when it’s their turn,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “For those still waiting to be eligible, please be patient; your turn is coming. We remain committed to providing the first shot to all New Brunswickers who want the vaccine by the end of June.”

Russell reminded residents to keep checking online for updates on eligible groups and that only those who are part of an eligible group are allowed to make an appointment.

“Do not book an appointment if you are not currently eligible, as doing so will take a spot away from a currently eligible individual,” Russell said. “If you book an appointment at a clinic for which you are not eligible, you will be turned away without receiving a vaccine. Appointment bookings will continue to be added as more vaccines arrive. Everyone will have their turn, but it does take some planning and patience.”

Russell noted that while vaccines are a vital part of the plan to end the COVID-19 pandemic, New Brunswickers must still do their part to slow the spread.

“Until we receive enough vaccines to allow the majority of New Brunswickers to be vaccinated, it remains critical for everyone to remain vigilant and continue to follow public health guidelines,” Russell said. “This applies to all age groups as we are beginning to see similar trends in New Brunswick as in other provinces regarding the variants. Younger individuals are being hospitalized. We must all support one another by following the rules.”

Reminder of Yellow and Red levels

Except for the area designated as Red level in Zone 4, all other zones and communities remain in the Yellow level, under the province’s mandatory order.

No travel is recommended in and out of Zone 4 except when necessary, such as for medical appointments and essential work. This recommendation includes no travel to hockey games or other sporting events in other zones.