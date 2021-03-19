Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 238 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 48,070 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 728.

A total of 12,99 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,340 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Two-hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered with 60 hospitalization. There have been 44 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).