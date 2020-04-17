Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the state and two more deaths.

At this point 827 people have tested positive since March 12th. Twenty-nine deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.

As of Friday, 55 people are hospitalized in Maine, with 28 in critical care.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data, Updated: April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
82735213329

Confirmed Cases: This number represents individuals with tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Number of Individuals with Negative COVID‑19 Test Results in Maine, updated: April 15 : 14,076

Maine CDC will publish negative results once a week on Wednesdays. Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is not currently possible to post a complete count of negative tests on a daily basis.

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data, Updated April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized55
    In Critical Care28
        On a Ventilator8
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds151
Total Critical Care Beds321
Available Ventilators309
Total Ventilators344
Alternative Ventilators240
Maine CDC
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3213111
Aroostook21
Cumberland3601815614
Franklin1041
Hancock611
Kennebec9516143
Knox1251
Lincoln127
Oxford1381
Penobscot40257
Piscataquis
Sagadahoc1585
Somerset153
Waldo42315
Washington22
York17075356
Unknown1
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20182.2%
20s749.0%
30s8610.4%
40s11213.5%
50s15819.1%
60s14517.5%
70s12214.8%
80+11213.5%
