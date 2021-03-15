Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 174 new coronavirus cases in Maine Monday. There was one death in the state.

Confirmed Cases: 47,199

Deaths: 725

Hospitalizations: 1,601

Recovered: 12,892

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,317. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 60 people hospitalized with 258 recovered from the virus.

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control today reported 174 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death. As the caseload continues to drop, restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine is easing. Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says this is partly enabled by the vaccination effort taking place in our long-term care facilities. State officials say so far about 75% of Mainers age 70 and older have been vaccinated against the virus.

NEW BRUSNWICK UPDATE: Health officials in New Brunswick reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the province’s active total rose to 37. Three of the new cases are in the Edmundston region, including one person in their 50s and two in their 60s. COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to New Brunswickers age 85 and older beginning Wednesday. The vaccine is being distributed to pharmacies across the various health zones, and a Medicare card will be required to book an appointment.

