Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 195 new coronavirus cases in Maine Wednesday. There were no deaths in the state.

Total Cases: 46,254

Deaths: 723

Hospitalizations: 1,583

Recovered: 12,864

Aroostook County is reporting two new cases Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases is 1,298 with 257 people recovered. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 60 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

MAINE UPDATE: So far, about 21% of Maine residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 162,000 people have received their final dose. According to new federal guidelines, vaccinated people can mingle freely with other vaccinated people, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah clarified that a person isn't considered "fully vaccinated" until 14 days after their final dose.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed that an individual in their 70s in the Edmundston region has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. The person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, in Edmundston, and passed away in the hospital. Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This loss is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and that we must all continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.”

