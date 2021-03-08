Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 132 new coronavirus cases in Maine Monday. There were no deaths in the state.

Confirmed Cases: 45,926

Deaths: 706

Hospitalizations: 1,571

Recovered: 12,846

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,296. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 60 people hospitalized with 257 recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.