Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Monday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 132 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths. Aroostook County has one new infection. So far, nearly 150,000 Maine residents have been fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick's seven health zones are returning to the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery today for the first time in over two months. Public Health has also announced several changes to yellow guidelines. The most notable is the change to a ‘Steady 15’ list of close contacts, up from the ‘Steady 10’ allowed under the orange phase. Household bubbles can include those from other health zones. The move to yellow also allows sports teams to travel across health zones for games. Businesses of all types are now able to open in the province, as long as they have an updated COVID operational plan. Formal gatherings have an occupancy limit of 50 per cent capacity if attendees are not in the same household bubble and physical distancing can’t be maintained. Masks are still required in all indoor gatherings and public spaces.