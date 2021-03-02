Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 182 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 44,944 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 703.

A total of 12,811 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,284 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Two-hundred-fifty-seven people have recovered with 59 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Get our free mobile app