Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 142 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were two deaths in the state.

There are 43,736 confirmed cases.

12,772 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 660.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,261 confirmed cases. Two-hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered with 59 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

