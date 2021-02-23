Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Tuesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes 142 new coronavirus cases and two deaths. Maine has been averaging about 136 cases per day over the past week. About 99,000 Mainers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 203,000 have had their first shot. The CDC says more than half of the people over age 70 in Maine have been vaccinated. Maine could begin vaccinating residents age 65 to 69 as soon as next week.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health on Monday confirmed another COVID-related death in Edmundston. Officials say an individual in their 80s, who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. The nursing home in Edmundston has been grappling with a month-long outbreak that has affected 92 residents and staff and led to seven deaths. Most of New Brunswick's 84 active cases are concentrated in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region.