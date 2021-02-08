Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 201 new coronavirus cases in the state of Maine Monday. There was one death in the state in the past 24 hours.

Confirmed Cases: 41,419

Deaths: 636

Hospitalizations: 1,445

Recovered: 12,535

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,194. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 57 people hospitalized with 194 recovered from the virus.

