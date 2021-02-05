The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 265 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were two deaths in the state.

There are 40,799 confirmed cases.

12,498 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 632.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,176 confirmed cases. One hundred-eighty-five people have recovered with 56 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

