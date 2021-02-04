Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 301 new coronavirus cases in the state of Maine Thursday. There were three deaths in the state in the past 24.

Total Cases: 40,534

Deaths: 630

Hospitalizations: 1,420

Recovered: 12,481

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,170. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 56 people hospitalized with the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.

