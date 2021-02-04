Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE & AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is 297. It is the first time in nearly two months that the seven-day average was below 300.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the CDC is working to increase mass vaccination sites across the state. He says this is the only way to quickly get the shots to the majority of the population.

A high-volume clinic operated by MaineHealth is up and running at the former Scarborough Downs racetrack. The clinic should eventually be able to administer up to 2,000 doses of vaccine per day.

Maine’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination center opened up at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday , where 900 people received a vaccine. So far, nearly 124,000 Mainers have had their first dose of the vaccine. Over 43,000 people have received their second shot.

Aroostook County hospitals are holding vaccine clinics each week with the focus on adults 70 and older.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 14 new COVID infections on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the province is at 264. Five people are hospitalized, and three are in intensive care.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app