Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 273 new coronavirus cases in the state of Maine Wednesday. There were nine deaths in the state in the past 24.

Confirmed Cases: 40,233

Deaths: 627

Hospitalizations: 1,410

Recovered: 12,467

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,165. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 56 people hospitalized with 177 recovered from the virus.

