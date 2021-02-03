Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said there are 273 new coronavirus cases in the state of Maine Wednesday. There were nine deaths in the state in the past 24.
- Confirmed Cases: 40,233
- Deaths: 627
- Hospitalizations: 1,410
- Recovered: 12,467
In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,165. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 56 people hospitalized with 177 recovered from the virus.
Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick
See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app