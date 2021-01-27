Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 462 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were four deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 38,170 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 562.

A total of 12,316 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,113 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-seventy-six people have recovered with 56 hospitalization. There have been 34 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

