Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Wednesday's daily report from the Maine Center for Disease Control list four more COVID-related deaths in the state and 462 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County had eight new infections. So far, about 90,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Over 25,000 have received their second dose.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Northern Light AR Gould Hospital today is launching its COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age 70 or older at Northern Maine Community College. The clinics, which are by appointment only, are being held today through Friday. While this week's clinics are full, appointments will be available through the Northern Light AR Gould website on Monday at 2 p.m. They hope to have clinics every week based only on the availability of the vaccine.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health confirmed 10 new infections on Tuesday. All individuals are self-isolating. The number of known active cases in the province dipped to 339. Seven people are hospitalized with three in intensive care.

