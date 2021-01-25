Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 259 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were three deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Maine now has 37,046 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 547.
  • A total of 12,245 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,089 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-seventy-six people have recovered with 54 hospitalization. There have been 34 deaths.

