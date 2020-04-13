Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Monday reported another 65 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state.

There have now been 698 confirmed cases in 15 of Maine’s 16 counties. Of those, 124 people have been hospitalized since the first case was verified one month ago. In all, 273 Maine residents have fully recovered after testing positive for the virus.

The statewide death toll from the effects of COVID-19 stands at 19, with no new deaths reported since Saturday.

There are a total of 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 698 273 124 19

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 28 11 10 Aroostook 2 Cumberland 299 142 50 12 Franklin 8 1 1 Hancock 5 1 1 Kennebec 78 12 12 1 Knox 12 4 1 Lincoln 10 7 Oxford 13 7 1 Penobscot 34 19 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 15 7 6 1 Somerset 8 1 Waldo 29 1 1 2 Washington 1 1 York 151 59 34 3 Unknown 5 2

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 16 2.3% 20s 63 9.0% 30s 69 9.9% 40s 99 14.2% 50s 138 19.8% 60s 131 18.8% 70s 102 14.6% 80+ 80 11.5%