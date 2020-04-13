Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Maine CDC

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Monday reported another 65 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state.

There have now been 698 confirmed cases in 15 of Maine’s 16 counties. Of those, 124 people have been hospitalized since the first case was verified one month ago. In all, 273 Maine residents have fully recovered after testing positive for the virus.

The statewide death toll from the effects of COVID-19 stands at 19, with no new deaths reported since Saturday.

There are a total of 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
69827312419

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin281110
Aroostook2
Cumberland2991425012
Franklin811
Hancock511
Kennebec7812121
Knox1241
Lincoln107
Oxford1371
Penobscot34195
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc15761
Somerset81
Waldo29112
Washington11
York15159343
Unknown52
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20162.3%
20s639.0%
30s699.9%
40s9914.2%
50s13819.8%
60s13118.8%
70s10214.6%
80+8011.5%
