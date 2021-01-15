Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 823 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were 16 deaths in the state.

There are 32,781 confirmed cases.

11,876 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 477.

Aroostook County has a total of 996 confirmed cases. One hundred-seventy-four people have recovered with 48 hospitalization. There have been 30 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

