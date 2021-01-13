Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 824 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were four deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 31,150 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 453.
- A total of 11,809 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 943 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-seventy-three people have recovered with 46 hospitalization. There have been 24 deaths.
Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
