Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

STATE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control today (Wednesday) is reporting a record 824 new coronavirus infections and four more deaths. Currently, over 200 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 68 who are in critical condition.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Aroostook County has 746 active cases, as of this morning. Presque Isle High School will reopen for in-person instruction today after closing yesterday due to a positive COVID test. MSAD1 Superintendant Ben Greenlaw said 32 students and three Presque Isle High School staff members who are considered close contacts are self-isolating.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health confirmed two COVID related deaths Tuesday in the Saint John region. Both were elderly residents of Lily Court at the Tucker Hall nursing center complex. Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health said. “I join New Brunswickers in offering my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of these two people.”