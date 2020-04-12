Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports April 12, there were no deaths in Maine in the past 24 hours related to the coronavirus. A total of 19 people have died in the past two weeks from the effects of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC said there are 17 new confirmed cases in the last day, bringing the number to 633 positive tests for the coronavirus in Maine. In the last 24 hours, 10 more people have recovered – 266 total - and six more people were hospitalized for a total of 120.

There have been a total of 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 633 266 120 19

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 28 10 9 Aroostook 2 Cumberland 292 140 49 12 Franklin 8 1 1 Hancock 5 1 Kennebec 32 12 11 1 Knox 10 4 1 Lincoln 9 6 Oxford 13 7 1 Penobscot 34 19 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 15 7 6 1 Somerset 8 1 Waldo 29 1 1 2 Washington 1 1 York 144 57 33 3 Unknown 3 2

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 15 2.4% 20s 57 9.0% 30s 66 10.4% 40s 97 15.3% 50s 131 20.7% 60s 118 18.6% 70s 88 13.9% 80+ 61 9.6%