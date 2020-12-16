Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 551 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. A new high for Maine. There were two deaths in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 17,311. The total recovered is 10,650. There have been 267 deaths.

Aroostook County has 333 confirmed cases and 137 recovered. Twenty-five people have been hospitalized. There have been two deaths.

LOCAL UPDATE: The Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman Town Office is closed indefinitely, after a municipal employee tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the services typically handled by the Town Office can be done online, with the exception of new vehicle registrations.

RELATED NEWS: The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control says front-line health care workers in the state are now receiving the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Nirav Shah says caregivers at Maine Medical Center in Portland were given the vaccine on Tuesday, followed by healthcare staff at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle received its initial shipment Tuesday morning and expects to begin vaccinating caregivers today.

