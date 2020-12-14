Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 426 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There were two deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 16,349 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 259.
- A total of 10,548 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 290 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-thirty-three people have recovered with 23 hospitalization. Aroostook County has 156 active cases There have been two deaths.
LOCAL UPDATE: The Presque Isle nursing home on Friday reported that a third resident died following a COVID outbreak at the facility. According to Administrator Mark McKenna, the total number of positive cases at Presque Isle Rehab & Nursing Center have included 13 residents - three of whom have passed away, and 12 staff - two who have recovered. Testing of staff and residents continues on a weekly basis.
