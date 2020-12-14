Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 426 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There were two deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 16,349 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 259.

A total of 10,548 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 290 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-thirty-three people have recovered with 23 hospitalization. Aroostook County has 156 active cases There have been two deaths.

LOCAL UPDATE: The Presque Isle nursing home on Friday reported that a third resident died following a COVID outbreak at the facility. According to Administrator Mark McKenna, the total number of positive cases at Presque Isle Rehab & Nursing Center have included 13 residents - three of whom have passed away, and 12 staff - two who have recovered. Testing of staff and residents continues on a weekly basis.

