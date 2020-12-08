Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 274 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were 12 deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 14,049 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 239.

A total of 10,247 have recovered in Maine.

LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has 88 known active cases with a total of 210 confirmed cases. One-hundred-twenty-one people have recovered with 18 hospitalization. There have been two deaths.. Several people are hospitalized at Houlton Regional Hospital, and officials on Monday confirmed the first COVID related death in southern Aroostook. The Houlton hospital has identified more than 30 new positive cases in just the past three weeks.

Several schools in the County are conducting classes remotely after a number of people associated with the schools tested positive for COVID-19 .

That includes schools in MSAD #1 (the Presque Isle area) RSU 39 (Caribou-Stockholm), MSAD 45 (Washburn area schools), and Van Buren Schools. MSAD 27 (Fort Kent Schools) will move to remote learning on Tuesday.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).