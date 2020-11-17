Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 246 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Maine now has 9,363 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 166.
  • A total of 7,025 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 88 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-four people have recovered with nine hospitalization. There has been one death.

