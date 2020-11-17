Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 246 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 9,363 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 166.
- A total of 7,025 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 88 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-four people have recovered with nine hospitalization. There has been one death.
RELATED NEWS: CDC Says Moderna Vaccine Would Ease Burden in Rural Maine
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
