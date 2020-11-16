Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 173 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were no deaths in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 9,117. The total recovered is 6,830. There have been 165 deaths.

Aroostook County has 87 confirmed cases and 72 recovered. Ten people have been hospitalized. There has been one death.

St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine has identified 12 positive cases of the coronavirus among the campus community. As a result the college is switching to remote learning.

