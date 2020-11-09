Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 204 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 7,897 confirmed cases. There are currently 1,726 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 152. A total of 6,020 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County had one new case on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in The County to 14.

Limestone Community School will return to in-person learning this Thursday, November 12, after confirming that tests came back negative for coronavirus. Custodians and staff have been working hard to thoroughly clean the building and buses to make sure the school is safe and ready for Thursday.

The University of Maine says 10 employees who work in facilities management at the university have tested positive for the coronavirus. They are all isolating in private residences.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said 18% of the total number of infections the state has seen have come in the past two weeks. He said it is a sign of rapidly expanding community transmission. Hospitalizations have also been on the rise in the state.

