Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 127 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 6,926 confirmed cases

There are 1,146 active cases in the state

5,632 have recovered from the virus in Maine

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 148

Another record-breaking day for new coronavirus cases in Maine. Currently, 29 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19. The CDC says hospitalizations during the recent surge have been lower than in the initial outbreak earlier this year. That's because more of the cases are affecting younger people whose symptoms have been generally milder. There was one death Monday in Maine, a woman in her 80s in Androscoggin County.

Aroostook County has a total of 68 confirmed cases. Fifty-nine people have recovered with seven hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).