Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 84 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 6,799 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 148.
- A total of 5,588 have recovered in Maine.
There are a total of 67 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Fifty-eight people have recovered with seven hospitalization. There has been one death.
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
