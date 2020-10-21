Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 38 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 6,027 confirmed cases.

5,244 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 146.

LOCAL NEWS: All schools in Eastern Aroostook RSU #39 will switch to remote learning for the remainder of this week due to two probable COVID-19 cases. The district serves over 1,300 students in the Caribou and Stockholm areas. Schools will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 26, pending negative results of COVID testing. RSU 39 officials say the decision to go remote was done as a precaution.

Aroostook County has a total of 59 confirmed cases. Fifty-two people have recovered with six hospitalization. There has been one death.

RELATED NEWS: The CDC says a coronavirus outbreak centered around a church in a small town in Waldo County, Maine has grown to more than 40 cases and has the ability to spread significantly. Dr. Nirav Shah says the outbreak began at Brooks Pentecostal Church. He says it appears to have originated at a fellowship event in which masks were available but not routinely used. The outbreak has sickened people ages 2 to 80. Seven of the 42 cases are at Lighthouse Christian Academy, a school connected to the church.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).