Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 23 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state.

There have been 5,962 confirmed cases.

The state has 641 active cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 146.

A total of 5,175 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 56 cases with 49 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 274 confirmed cases overall with 251 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 834 confirmed cases with 696 recoveries.

All 16 Maine counties are now in green status under the Department of Education’s color coding system measuring school’s safety during the pandemic. York County, Maine was the last to change from a yellow status to green.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC's schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays.