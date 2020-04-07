Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 20 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including one more person in Aroostook County.

Two additional deaths in the state have been attributed to the effects of COVID-19, bringing the number of fatal cases to 12. Of the 519 cases confirmed in Maine since March 12th, 176 people have recovered.

Governor Janet Mills and DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will join Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC for Tuesday's COVID 19 briefing at 2 p.m.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 519 176 99 12

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 23 6 7 Aroostook 2 Cumberland 253 94 43 9 Franklin 5 1 1 Hancock 2 Kennebec 26 8 9 1 Knox 9 3 1 Lincoln 9 4 Oxford 12 5 1 Penobscot 31 16 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 13 3 5 Somerset 4 Waldo 5 1 Washington 1 York 115 35 23 2 Unknown 9 4

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 14 2.7% 20s 47 9.1% 30s 50 9.6% 40s 87 16.8% 50s 105 20.2% 60s 106 20.4% 70s 68 13.1% 80+ 42 8.1%