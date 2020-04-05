Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

John Moore/Getty Images

The Maine CDC reported another 14 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state in the past 24 hours, as of Sunday, April 5. There have been a total of 470 confirmed cases in Maine since March 12th.

There were no confirmed deaths in Maine in the last 24 hours. A total of 10 people have died in Maine after contracting the virus.

Houlton Regional Hospital on Friday, April 3, confirmed the County's first positive test for coronavirus. The person has been discharged from the hospital and sent home to recuperate. No other cases have been confirmed in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID-19 Data
Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
4701568610

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID-19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin2066
Aroostook1
Cumberland23884407
Franklin41
Hancock2
Kennebec22671
Knox921
Lincoln82
Oxford1141
Penobscot22134
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1335
Somerset4
Waldo31
Washington1
York10131192
Unknown1103
Maine CDC
Confirmed Cases by Age
Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20112.3%
20s439.1%
30s408.5%
40s8017.0%
50s9319.8%
60s10121.5%
70s6413.6%
80+388.1%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top