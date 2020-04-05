Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported another 14 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state in the past 24 hours, as of Sunday, April 5. There have been a total of 470 confirmed cases in Maine since March 12th.

There were no confirmed deaths in Maine in the last 24 hours. A total of 10 people have died in Maine after contracting the virus.

Houlton Regional Hospital on Friday, April 3, confirmed the County's first positive test for coronavirus. The person has been discharged from the hospital and sent home to recuperate. No other cases have been confirmed in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID-19 Data Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 470 156 86 10

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID-19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 20 6 6 Aroostook 1 Cumberland 238 84 40 7 Franklin 4 1 Hancock 2 Kennebec 22 6 7 1 Knox 9 2 1 Lincoln 8 2 Oxford 11 4 1 Penobscot 22 13 4 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 13 3 5 Somerset 4 Waldo 3 1 Washington 1 York 101 31 19 2 Unknown 11 0 3

Maine CDC

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 11 2.3% 20s 43 9.1% 30s 40 8.5% 40s 80 17.0% 50s 93 19.8% 60s 101 21.5% 70s 64 13.6% 80+ 38 8.1%