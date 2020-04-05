Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported another 14 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state in the past 24 hours, as of Sunday, April 5. There have been a total of 470 confirmed cases in Maine since March 12th.
There were no confirmed deaths in Maine in the last 24 hours. A total of 10 people have died in Maine after contracting the virus.
Houlton Regional Hospital on Friday, April 3, confirmed the County's first positive test for coronavirus. The person has been discharged from the hospital and sent home to recuperate. No other cases have been confirmed in Aroostook County.
|Maine COVID-19 Data
|Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|470
|156
|86
|10
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID-19 Case Counts by County
|Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|20
|6
|6
|Aroostook
|1
|Cumberland
|238
|84
|40
|7
|Franklin
|4
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Kennebec
|22
|6
|7
|1
|Knox
|9
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|8
|2
|Oxford
|11
|4
|1
|Penobscot
|22
|13
|4
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|13
|3
|5
|Somerset
|4
|Waldo
|3
|1
|Washington
|1
|York
|101
|31
|19
|2
|Unknown
|11
|0
|3
|Confirmed Cases by Age
|Updated: April 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|11
|2.3%
|20s
|43
|9.1%
|30s
|40
|8.5%
|40s
|80
|17.0%
|50s
|93
|19.8%
|60s
|101
|21.5%
|70s
|64
|13.6%
|80+
|38
|8.1%