Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 4,548 confirmed cases.

3,945 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 132.

Aroostook County has a total of 38 confirmed cases. Thirty-seven people have recovered with five hospitalizations. There has been one death.

Penobscot County in central Maine has 230 confirmed cases with six deaths.

Cumberland County has 2,196 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. Seventy people have died.

RELATED STORY: CDC INVESTIGATING SANFORD COVID-19 OUTBREAK

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).