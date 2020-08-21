Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 32 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There was one death in the state related to COVID-19.

Maine now has 4,285 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 129.

A total of 3,698 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 37 confirmed cases with one death. Thirty-two people have recovered.

Just south of Aroostook County, in Penobscot County, there are 207 confirmed cases with five deaths.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).