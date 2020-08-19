Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 21 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

Across the Maine, there have been 4,234 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 127.

A total of 3,662 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 33 confirmed cases with one death. Thirty-two people have recovered. There are currently no active cases.

Just south of Aroostook County, in Penobscot County, there are 200 confirmed cases with five deaths.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).