Dr. Shah Updates Maine Wedding Reception Outbreak

The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control says a coronavirus outbreak associated with a wedding reception in northern Maine should serve as a warning that “COVID-19 is lurking around every corner of the state.”

The Millinocket Regional Hospital reports 28 people who were at the wedding party on Aug. 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket have tested positive for COVID-19.

About 65 people attended the event. WABI reports the wedding was held earlier at the Tri-Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket.

Dr. Nirav Shah declined to say if state health mandates were violated and said there will be no “rush to judgment.”

Town offices, school buildings, lodges and most stores in the area have been closed until further notice.