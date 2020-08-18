Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4,213 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic started.

A total of 3,649 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 127.

Aroostook County has no active cases. There has been a total of 33 confirmed cases with one death. Thirty-two people have recovered.

Just to the County’s south, in Penobscot County, there are 192 confirmed cases with five deaths.

Cumberland County has seen the biggest impact with 2,143 confirmed cases since the pandemic started in March.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).