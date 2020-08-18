Maine CDC: Outbreak Investigation Linked to Wedding Reception

The Maine Center for Disease Control is investigating a coronavirus outbreak linked to a wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket.

Officials say about 65 guests attended the event on August 7th.

According to a statement from the Millinocket Regional Hospital Monday evening, there were 28 confirmed cases associated with the reception.

The Maine CDC continues to conduct case investigations and contact tracing for guests, staff, and people who may have come in close contact with confirmed cases.

Town offices, schools and some other public buildings in the Millinocket area closed Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.