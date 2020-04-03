Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease control on Friday announced that coronavirus cases are now being reported in 15 of Maine’s 16 counties, including Aroostook County.

Houlton Regional Hospital on Friday confirmed the County's first positive test for coronavirus. The person has been discharged from the hospital and sent home to recuperate.

Another 56 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state in the past 24 hours including two people who died as a result of the viral disease. CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reported there have been 432 confirmed cases in Maine since March 12th.

Seventy-five people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, while 113 patients have recovered and have been released.

To date, nine people have died in Maine after contracting the virus.

Maine COVID-19 Data
Updated: April 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
432113759

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

The Maine CDC said because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin1936
Aroostook1 
Cumberland22264377
Franklin4 
Hancock2 
Kennebec19571
Knox921
Lincoln82 
Oxford103 
Penobscot2084
Piscataquis0 
Sagadahoc1213
Somerset2 
Waldo31 
Washington1 
York8924141
Unknown1103
