Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Two more people have died in Maine from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 1, bringing the total number of fatalities to seven, said the Maine Center for Disease Control.

There have now been 344 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in 13 Maine counties. That’s up from 303 on Tuesday.

There are no confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said 63 Maine residents have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 80 people have recovered and have been released from isolation.

Maine COVID-19 Data Updated: April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 344 80 63 7

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

The Maine CDC said because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC

COVID-19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 12 3 4 Aroostook 0 Cumberland 192 43 31 5 Franklin 2 Hancock 1 Kennebec 17 4 7 1 Knox 5 1 1 Lincoln 8 2 Oxford 9 3 Penobscot 13 7 3 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 10 1 2 Somerset 1 Waldo 2 1 Washington 0 York 65 14 13 1 Unknown 7 1 2