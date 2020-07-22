Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Wednesday 28 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to Covid-19 in the state.

There are 3,723 total cases statewide. The total number of people recovered in Maine is 3,216. As of July 22, there are 389 active cases in the state.

The Presque Isle Walmart confirms three cases of COVID-19. The Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said there’s an investigation. He will update the situation during Thursday’s news briefing.

The interactive map below shows confirmed cases by zip codes. Coronavirus data from the Maine Center for Disease Control is also listed.

The Maine CDC has live updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.