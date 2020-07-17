Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 38 new cases of the coronavirus Friday. There was one death related to COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 3,094 have recovered from the virus statewide.

Maine has a total of 3,636 cases. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 115.

There are currently 407 active cases. That number is up by 17 from Thursday.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).