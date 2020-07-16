Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state. That’s the fourth day in a row without any fatalities.

Over 3.000 people have recovered in Maine with a total of 3,094.

Maine has a total of 3,598 cases. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 114.

In Aroostook County, Northern Light AR Gould Hospital was notified Tuesday, July 14, a staff member from the Continuing Care facility in Mars Hill tested positive for COVID-19. The employee followed all CDC and hospital protocols, including start-of-shift screening and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes.

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).