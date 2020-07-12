Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were two deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.

The two deaths were in Penobscot and Cumberland Counties.

The total cases in Maine are 3,539. Twenty-two more people have recovered for a total of 2,994. The number of people in the state who have died from the virus is 114.

Aroostook County has 2 active cases with a total of 24 coronavirus cases. There has been one death.

Read related stories in the links below:

The Maine CDC confirms cases by zip codes in the interactive chart below. Counties are also listed with updated information.

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).