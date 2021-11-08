Maine – Canadian Border Reopens For Canadians With Restrictions

It's been a long time coming and today, November 8th, 2021 marks the re-opening of the Maine-Canadian border for fully vaccinated Canadians according to a press release by U.S. Maine Senator, Susan Collins.

With 24 border crossing around the State of Maine with Canada, the 611 mile border will now allow people on both sides to go back and forth, assuming they are fully vaccinated.

Many in the State of Maine were hopeful this would have taken place back in the summer when boarders opened up for Americans who were fully vaccinated to cross into Canada.

For many border towns, this delay in allowing travel both ways was especially tough for those that have family on either side of the border. It has also been a huge toll on businesses that relied on customers from both sides.

Many felt that is was unfair since people could fly out of Canada into the United States and then drive to Maine but they couldn't simply cross the border in a car.

Although peek tourist season has passed, this is a long awaited welcomed return to what many hope will be a return to 'normal' life.

